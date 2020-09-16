1/1
Mabel Beck
1926 - 2020
Mabel Beck

Maple Rapids - Mabel Beck, age 94, of Maple Rapids, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Country Friends Adult Foster Care. She was born February 28, 1926 in Clinton County the daughter of Frederick and Edna (Bartlett) Schavey. She married Roy Beck in 1948. She was a faithful member of the Maple Rapids Baptist Church, volunteering with funeral dinners and VBS. She enjoyed baking and collecting porcelain dolls.

Mabel is survived by a son, Bob (Sheila) Beck; three grandchildren, Michelle (Mark) Rosendale, Angela (Kyle) Graham, Kristie (Randy) Johnston; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy: a son, Wayne Beck; and her siblings, Gaylord, Louis, Dorothy, Vera, Viola and Millie.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12 pm at Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton with Pastor Steve Lang officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Eureka Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Country Friends Adult Foster Care, 10481 Buchanan Rd., Sumner, MI 48889.

To view Mable's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.luxfuneralhomes.com




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Sep. 16 to Sep. 27, 2020.
