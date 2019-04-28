|
|
Mack Hethorn
Lansing - Mack Hethorn, 89, passed away December 1, 2018. Born July 28, 1929, to Lewis and Nora (Hayes) Hethorn. He graduated from Eastern High School and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Wright (1949 - 1952). Mack retired from the Lansing Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. On February 1, 1980, he married Marjory A. (Haight) Rogers and his family grew from 4 children to 9. He enjoyed fishing, card games, golf and travel. He and Marjory spent many years splitting their time between Blue Lake, MI, and New Port Richey, FL.
He is survived by daughters Lisa (Bobbi) Hethorn, Hollie (Steve) McCafferty, son Paul Hethorn, extended family Jim Rogers, David Rogers, Rhonda (Gary) Lewis, Ann Rogers, Patty Mitchell, sister-in-law Judy (Larry) Litterst, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjory, parents Lewis and Nora, son Gregory, and sisters Carlene (Pat) Crossett and Lucille (Larry) Chapman.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Delta Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mack to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019