Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
1100 W Grand River Ave.
Okemos, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
1100 W Grand River Ave
Okemos, MI
Madeline A. Mahoney


1931 - 2019
Madeline A. Mahoney Obituary
Madeline A. Mahoney

East Lansing - Madeline Anne Mahony, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born October 7, 1931 in Queens, New York to Madeline Regina and Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, Madeline was a kind, loving woman devoted to her faith, her husband Jim and her children. Madeline was friendly and warm, with the ability to connect with everyone and the gift to remember anyone she met. She was the rare beloved meter maid in Floral Park, New York where Madeline and Jim raised their family. After retiring, they moved to Carolina Shores, N.C. where she enjoyed gardening, golf, cards, cooking and entertaining.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Mahony Jr; her parents and step-father, John McCormick; her brother, Joe Sullivan; and her sister, Elizabeth Watson.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Regina (Ted Goodman) Mahony-Goodman of Huntington Station, NY; Joanne (Steven Betterly) Mahony of Okemos, MI; James (Julie) Mahony of Overland Park, KS; Kevin (John McCarthy) Mahony of Forest Hills, NY and Brian (Heidi) Mahony of Clover, SC; her grandchildren, Matthew Goodman, Madeline and Katie Betterly, Megan, Erin, Shannon, James "Buddy", and Bridget (Matthew Geyer) Mahony, Steven (Erin) Mahony and Robert Mahony; her great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Juliet, and Bianca; her step-brothers, Robert McCormick and John McCormick; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., in East Lansing.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 1100 W Grand River Ave., Okemos, Michigan. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Outreach Mass, Diocese of Lansing, 228 N. Walnut Street, Lansing, MI 48933 or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation, PO Box 58, Jackson, MI 49204.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
