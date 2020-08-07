Madelyn Belle SandersonHolt, Michigan - Born May 17, 1938 in Williamston, Michigan daughter of the late George and Bertha Towsley passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at age 82.Madelyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rollen Sanderson; two sons, Geoffrey (Sandy) and Brian Sanderson; two grandchildren, Allyssa and Rylie Sanderson along with several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Voris Long and Ronald Towsley.Madelyn retired from Holt Public Schools where she served as a para-professional helping special needs students for many years and was a life-member of the Order of Eastern Star.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions, in loving memory of Madelyn, to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 or Sparrow Home Hospice c/o the Sparrow Foundation, 1322 E. Michigan Ave - Ste. 204, Lansing, MI 48912.