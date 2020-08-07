1/1
Madelyn Belle Sanderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madelyn Belle Sanderson

Holt, Michigan - Born May 17, 1938 in Williamston, Michigan daughter of the late George and Bertha Towsley passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at age 82.

Madelyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rollen Sanderson; two sons, Geoffrey (Sandy) and Brian Sanderson; two grandchildren, Allyssa and Rylie Sanderson along with several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Voris Long and Ronald Towsley.

Madelyn retired from Holt Public Schools where she served as a para-professional helping special needs students for many years and was a life-member of the Order of Eastern Star.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions, in loving memory of Madelyn, to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 or Sparrow Home Hospice c/o the Sparrow Foundation, 1322 E. Michigan Ave - Ste. 204, Lansing, MI 48912.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved