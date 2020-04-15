|
Maeta Mae Face
East Lansing - Maeta M. Face passed away April 11, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born and raised in Browns Valley, Minnesota, the youngest of ten siblings. She attended college at Northwestern University in Chicago where she received nurses training, becoming an RN. After marrying husband, Leonard Face, she moved to East Lansing, Michigan where they raised three children. Maeta returned to nursing in the 1970s, working for Michigan State University Emergency Clinic, and later in the private practice of a Lansing physician. A proponent of volunteerism, Maeta also brought her nursing skills to the Jean Granger Clinic and other volunteer medical programs. She was also an active member volunteer of the Women's Service Auxiliary of Sparrow Hospital for almost 50 years. She was a committed member of Martin Luther Chapel, East Lansing, where she worshipped and volunteered for many years. Maeta was an avid fan of antiques and all things birds. She is remembered as a wonderful Grandma by her grandchildren and fun and laughter loving by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard with whom she was married for 68 years, and also her son, Robert. Surviving to cherish her memories are her 2 daughters, Debbie (Patrick) Cassady, Mary (James) Hogenson; 4 grandchildren, Thomas, Rob, Kristie, and Anna; three great-grandchildren, Whitney, Sailor, and Kieran. A memorial service for Maeta will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make contributions to Burcham Hills Retirement Center or Martin Luther Chapel. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman, East Chapel, East Lansing. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020