Malcolm Edward Dunham



Malcolm Edward Dunham died Thursday, September 3, 2020, age 91. He was born October 21, 1928 to Douglas and Frances (Groening) Dunham.



He attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Marshall High School in Michigan in 1946. After serving in the army at Fort Bragg, he received his BA in Music from Western Michigan College and his MA in Counseling from Michigan State University. He was a band director at Woodland, Bellevue, and St. Charles Schools before moving to Haslett, Michigan in 1960. After serving as a band director, he became a Haslett High School guidance counselor until he retired in 1987. Mal was active at Haslett High School as director of the yearbook.



Mal loved all kinds of music from classical to big band to jazz. He played the clarinet in the Western Michigan Concert and Marching Bands as well as tenor and bari sax in dance bands. He was a tenor in the Haslett Community Church Choir for 30 years. After retiring, he divided his time between his cottage on Lake Huron in Northern Michigan and a condo in Bonita Springs, Florida. He played bass clarinet for the Meridian Community Band, the Straits Area Concert Band, the Naples Concert Band, and the Bonita Springs Concert Band. He was an avid amateur photographer, sailor, cyclist, and cross-country skier. All who knew Mal were honored to be featured in one of his renowned home movies.



Malcolm is survived by his wife, Nadine; his brother Charles; three children, Shari (Mark Anason), Robyn Rich, and Brian (Kim); eight grandchildren, Alexa Dacey (Michael), Brooke Young (Robert), Hannah Rich Wu (Eugene), Maxwell Rich, Mallory Anason, Simon, Logan, and Benjamin Dunham; and three great-grandchildren, Brody and Blake Young, and Mark Dacey.



A service will be held at a later date in Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to the Bonita Springs Concert Band/Malcolm Dunham, P.O. Box 367872, Bonita Springs, FL 34136.









