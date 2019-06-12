|
Marc M. Matter
Chandler, AZ - Age 74, passed away on May 25, 2019 after a long bout with Myelofibrosis. Marc was born and grew up in Lansing, MI, graduating from Sexton High School in 1962. He went on to graduate from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University). Marc's career took him throughout the US and abroad. At various times he was President of National Beverages, Director of Operations for Coca Cola, Director of Logistics for Pepsi Cola and a Consultant for several CPG companies.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen; daughters Erin (Rob) Rohn, Kaitlan (Kellen) Flood, Karen (Jim) Grey; a granddaughter, Kathryn Grey (age 15), twin (5-year old) grandsons Leo and Carter Rohn (who miss him greatly), and a new baby boy Flood arriving in November; brothers Brian (Ivey) Matter and Paul (Pamela) Matter; nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Max C. Matter and mother, Gloria A. Matter.
Wherever Marc went he made life-long friends. A celebration of his life will be held in Arizona in September.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 12, 2019