Services
Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
438 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89011
702-568-1747
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
227 N Capitol
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcel Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcel Dion Douglas


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcel Dion Douglas Obituary
Marcel Dion Douglas

Las Vegas, NV - Marcel Dion Douglas, 45, of Las Vegas, NV (formerly Lansing, MI), passed away from a tragic motorcycle accident on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Lansing, MI on July 25, 1974 to Kathrine Wright and Thomas (Ann) Douglas. Marcel worked as a Journeyman Electrician that had an exceptional love for his family and riding his motorcycle with his crew Ruthless Ryderz. He leaves behind his 3 beautiful daughters (Rakia, Mariya & LaShiya), 2 granddaughters (Alekia & Amiya), his parents (Kathrine Wright and Thomas (Ann) Douglas), 6 siblings (Thomas Douglas, Tiffany (Shawn) McNeill, Kamaria Douglas, Ahmad Douglas, Marc Wright-Moore, Lynn (Sara) Wright-Moore), and the Mother of his 3 children (Dawn Moore). Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Christ Community Church (227 N Capitol, Lansing, MI 48933) at 11am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now