Marcel Dion Douglas
Las Vegas, NV - Marcel Dion Douglas, 45, of Las Vegas, NV (formerly Lansing, MI), passed away from a tragic motorcycle accident on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Lansing, MI on July 25, 1974 to Kathrine Wright and Thomas (Ann) Douglas. Marcel worked as a Journeyman Electrician that had an exceptional love for his family and riding his motorcycle with his crew Ruthless Ryderz. He leaves behind his 3 beautiful daughters (Rakia, Mariya & LaShiya), 2 granddaughters (Alekia & Amiya), his parents (Kathrine Wright and Thomas (Ann) Douglas), 6 siblings (Thomas Douglas, Tiffany (Shawn) McNeill, Kamaria Douglas, Ahmad Douglas, Marc Wright-Moore, Lynn (Sara) Wright-Moore), and the Mother of his 3 children (Dawn Moore). Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Christ Community Church (227 N Capitol, Lansing, MI 48933) at 11am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 9, 2019