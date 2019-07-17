Marcella Terese Klein



Lansing - Marcella "Sally" T. Klein passed away in her sleep on July 14, 2019 at Brookdale Meridian Assisted Living in Haslett, Michigan. She was born in Fowler, Michigan on March 17, 1925 to the late John Koenigsknecht and Mary (Pung) Koenigsknecht. She married Kenneth J. Klein in 1951. After graduation from 8th grade, Marcella went to work to support her large family and their farm in Westphalia during the Great Depression. She worked at various jobs before and after her marriage including working as a nurse's aide in the pediatric ward at Sparrow Hospital.



Marcella was a devoted wife and wonderful mother to her four sons. She was well liked by everyone who knew her and known for her gift of gab and her ability to tell many stories about her family members and friends. In her later years, "Aunt Sally" became the family historian and an inspiration to her many nieces and nephews.



She was an avid reader, quilter, and restorer of antiques. She also was a devoted fan of the Michigan State Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. Additionally, she enjoyed taking road trips and watching old movies.



Marcella is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth J. Klein, her son William B. Klein, and her nine siblings. She is by survived her sons Robert W. Klein (Jeannine), Steven C. Klein (Christine), Paul D. Klein and her grandson Nathan R. Klein (Brandi).



The family wishes to express their deep thanks to the staff of Hospice of Lansing and Brookdale Assisted Living for their support and excellent care of Marcella.



A Mass celebrating Marcella's life will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 on Friday, July 19 at 11am, with visitation at 10am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Resurrection School, 1521 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 and Hospice of Lansing, 3186 Pine Tree Rd, Lansing, MI 48911.



Arrangements by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. Published in Lansing State Journal on July 17, 2019