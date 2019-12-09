|
|
Marcia Bernhardt
Iron River - Educator, Author, Historical Researcher, and Preservationist Marcia Bernhardt passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4th in Williamston, MI. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband Harold and daughter Debra. She is survived by her daughter Andra (Michael) Ladd, grandchildren Charlotte Ladd Harrison, Alexander (Ada) Bloom, Gretchen Ladd, Adam Ladd, Sonia Bloom, great grandson Christopher Harrison, sisters Barbara Pierson, Norma (Jack) Sanderson, Beth Ellsworth, brother Glenn S. Webster Jr., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was born to Glenn S. Webster and Hilda Eifert on July 12, 1926 in Williamston, MI. and was the 11th Webster generation born in America. Marcia attended a rural school, then Williamston High School and entered Michigan State College while a Junior in High School. She majored in English and Social Studies later switching her major to Social Work. She met her husband Harold Bernhardt on campus following his discharge from the Army and they were married in 1948 at The Peoples Church in East Lansing, MI. Marcia served her community in a multitude of ways. She was a social worker at Kalamazoo State Hospital and a teacher in Amasa, Stambaugh and Iron River Michigan. She taught over 4000 students in her career. Marcia was a founding member of the Iron County Historical Society and served as Curator, Archivist and many other positions, dedicating over 50 years to the Iron County Museum and historical preservation in Iron County and the UP. She edited and/or authored over 15 books that were published by the Museum in addition to another 4 books related to the history of her community and family. She helped establish the West Iron County District Library and served on its board for many years. Other community service included her leadership in the Iron County Jr. Historical Society and many projects such as the Apple Blossom Trail. Memorial Services will be held at St. Katherines Episcopal Church on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM. St. Katherines Episcopal Church 4650 N. Meridian Rd. Williamston, Michigan 48895. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held this summer in Iron River. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Iron County Museum, Iron County Museum Endowment, West Iron County District Library or other local charity of your choice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019