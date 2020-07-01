Marcia Joan Heskett
Holland formerly of St. Johns - Marcia Joan Heskett, age 89, of Holland, MI, formerly of St. Johns passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Appledorn Assisted Living South, Holland, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Rev. Matthew Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday for one hour before the service from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M.
Marcia was born in St. Johns, MI on October 5, 1930, the daughter of Olney B. and Frances G. (Granger) Moore. Marcia graduated from St. Johns High School in 1948; she played the clarinet and piano. She also went on to graduate from MSU in 1952. She graduated with an interior decorating degree and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She grew up in St. Johns, lived in Grand Rapids, MI, Danville, IL, and Bradenton FL. She returned to St. Johns for a period of time before moving to Grand Haven, MI.
Marcia won the American Legion Award for Citizenship for God & Country. She was a missionary for God for most of her life. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of St. Johns and she was also a lifelong member and worker for the Salvation Army. She was a member of PEO. There will be a lot of excitement in her family in heaven because she is coming home.
She is survived by her daughter Tenley and Dr. David Lippie of Fort. Wayne, IN; and 3 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Caroline, and Harrison Lippie.
Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church of St. Johns 100 East Maple Street St. Johns, MI 48879. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.