|
|
Dr. Marcy L. Street
Okemos, Michigan - Born April 18, 1959. She passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 surrounded by many loved ones. Today we remember and celebrate her joyous life.
Dr. Marcy Street was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She attended the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools for high school. She earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Oberlin College in 1980 and in 1986 she graduated from University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine. Marcy completed her residency in dermatology at Mayo Clinic in 1990 and a fellowship in micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology at University of Wisconsin in 1991. During her fellowship she trained with Dr. Frederic Mohs, who developed the Mohs micrographic surgery technique, becoming the first African-American female fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. Following fellowship, Marcy moved to Okemos, MI and founded Doctor's Approach Dermatology, Laser Center, and Medical Spa. Here Marcy received tremendous joy, serving her beloved community through a variety of dermatologic services. Marcy was an active member in numerous professional and social affiliations including but not limited to the American Academy of Dermatology, Michigan Dermatology Society, Skin of Color Society, Women's Dermatologic Society, and American College of Mohs Surgery.
Marcy enjoyed traveling with family, scuba diving, meditating in her backyard garden, kayaking, biking, dancing, and listening to smooth jazz and rhythm and blues. She was often remembered by her infectious smile, glowing skin, commitment to self-improvement, spiritual wellness, and passion for academic excellence and mentorship.
She is survived by her mother Marceine E. Street, daughters Chelsea St. Claire (Ben Himelhoch) and Kayla St. Claire, sister Myra Street-Nelson, and nephew Ryan Nelson. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Ralph L. Nelson who inspired her pursuit of medicine and dermatology.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Skin Cancer Foundation (www.skincancer.org/giving).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019