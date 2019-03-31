|
Margaret Ann Barnes
- - Margaret Ann Barnes, 81, passed away Friday night, March 22nd, 2019 at Eaton Community Palliative Care. The daughter of Raphael & Marirose (Cooney) Barnes, she was born October 9, 1937 in Byron, Michigan. Margaret spent most of her career at the Lansing School District as a purchasing agent. After retiring, she volunteered for the Lansing Police Department, and their Victim Advocate Program for over 20 years. Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family would appreciate donations in Margaret's memory be made to Eaton Community Palliative Care, 2675 S. Conchran Road, Charlotte, 48813. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Margaret's online guestbook or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019