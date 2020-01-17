|
|
Margaret Ann "Peg" Crandall
Mason - Margaret Ann "Peg" (Smith) Crandall, 88, of Mason, passed away January 3, 2020. Peg was born February 11, 1931 to Beatrice (Fanson) Smith and Clifford Smith and grew up in the Aurelius area. She worked at Ware's Drug Store and then at Al Rice Chevrolet in Mason where she met her future husband, Elmer. They married Sept. 12, 1953 and remained in Eden and Mason for the rest of their lives. They built a cottage on Lake George and spent much time there over the next 60 years. Peg loved watching college football and basketball on TV, especially Michigan State University. Both Peg and Elmer were active in 4-H and their children's sports teams. They loved their garden, but still found time for an occasional trip. Peg liked casinos where Elmer liked people-watching. Peg lost Elmer in 2015, but continued to live a full life and treasured her friends, neighbors and grandchildren: Corey, Kristin, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Lyndsay and Kelsey and her great-grandchildren: Keegan, Brett, Hayden, Jacob, Harper, Finley, and Ezra.
Peg is survived by her children: Sandra (Kevin) Bashore of St. Johns, MI Susan (Gary) Culham of Atlanta, MI, Russell (Kathy) Crandall of Bellingham, WA and Roger (Shannon) Crandall of Port Orchard, WA, six grand children and seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27th from 5 to 8 pm with Funeral Service at 11:00 on Tuesday, January 28th, at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 621 S. Jefferson St. in Mason.
In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Aurelius Baptist Church, 4419 W. Barnes Rd, Mason, MI 48854; Ingham County Animal Shelter, 600 Buhl St, Mason, MI 48854; Capital Area District Library of Mason, 145 W Ash St, Mason, MI 48854; McLaren Hospice, 2815 S. Pennsylvania Ave Ste 4, Lansing, MI 48910.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020