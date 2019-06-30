|
Margaret Ann Hart
Grand Ledge - Margaret Ann Hart, 87, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at StoryPoint of Grand Ledge.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lowe United Methodist Church, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI.
Margaret was born in St. Johns, MI on March 5, 1932, the daughter of Clyde Victor and Marian Grace (Beck) Houser. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1950. On March 21, 1950, Margaret married Jack Duane Hart at St. Johns United Methodist Church. Jack and Margaret lived in St. Johns until 1990, then spent the next 27 years in Cottonwood, AZ returning to St. Johns in 2017. Margaret worked for St. Johns Public Schools many years.
Margaret loved painting and pottery. Including creating numerous paintings and pieces of pottery, she volunteered at an art gallery in AZ for over 10 years. Next to Jack and her family, the love of her life was her dog, Jake. Margaret enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 69 years Jack Hart of Grand Ledge, 3 children: Terry (Barbara) Hart of Lansing, MI; Deborah (Michael) McLeod of Powhatan, VA; David Hart of St. Johns, MI; 8 grandchildren: Aaron (Krista) LeVeck, Jessica Hart, Sarah (Brock) Randolph, Grace (Jason) Rodgers, John (Kelly) Hart, Mary (Ryan) Jackson, Paul (Natalie) Hart, and Erica (Mark) Pfeffer; plus 13 great-grandchildren, sister Janet (Dan) Foland of St. Johns, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan Lovegrove, and brother Allen Houser.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lowe United Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019