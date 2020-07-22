Margaret Catherine Hoten
Lansing - Our loving and devoted mother, Margaret Catherine Hoten, age 91, went to Heaven peacefully on July 20th, 2020 to be with the Lord and is reunited with her family and loved ones there.
She was born on March 26, 1929 in Lansing, MI, to George Anthony and Roxie Arndt.
On July 7, 1951 she married Walter M Hoten, who preceded her in death in 1997.
Margaret loved to make people laugh. She was full of humor and everyone loved her company. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, badminton, and croquet, along with many other sports she played with her family. She loved her poodles and driving in her 1966 Olds Dynamic 88 convertible with the top down! Her passion was being a devoted, loving wife and mother, raising her three children. She enjoyed taking pictures and home movies. She always carried a camera with her. She always had time for shopping at the mall, looking for a good deal. Going out to restaurants was a real treat for her and she always took home a doggy bag of leftovers!
Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. In her later years, she enjoyed listening to Christian music along with gospel from her favorite singer, Elvis!
Margaret is survived by her three children, Linda Hoten of GA, and sons John Hoten of GA, and Walter Hoten Jr. of MI. She is also survived by a grandson, Thomas (Rachel) Hoten of MI and three great grandchildren of MI; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will be held. Friends and relatives are invited to view the service via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GorslineLansing/
after 1:00 p.m. on July 27, 2020.
Our family would like to thank the exceptional nurses, caregivers and staff at Sparrow Hospice House of Lansing, MI for their loving and compassionate care. They were like family to us and we love them.
Please send memorials and donations made to Sparrow Hospice House of Lansing, MI
Margaret will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
As she would say, "Toot-A-Loo"!
Love always, Margaret
