Margaret D. Rosekrans
Bath - Margaret Dale Rosekrans passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Margaret was the only child of W.H. Hughey and Margaret D. Francis and born in Memphis, Tennessee on June 18th, 1934. While raised in the south with her mother and 4 aunts, our mother made her way to East Lansing after marrying her love, Carl A. Rosekrans, on June 21st, 1952, 3 days after turning 18 years of age. Together they had 5 children and Margaret was an active stay at home mom. She had a love for needlework, sewing and many other creative endeavors. Later in life she was able to turn these loves into an active business by opening The Yarn Studio in East Lansing. She also worked as a framer at Frames Unlimited and then spent the last decade of her working life enjoying her role at Country Stitches in East Lansing. She was an avid lover of cats and dogs and to the end, visits by her pet friends made her smile. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1987, brother in-law Keith Rosekrans and sister in-law Janice Todosciuk. She is survived by her children Michael (Lynn) Rosekrans, Mark (Stephanie) Rosekrans, Eric (Betsy) Rosekrans, Clay (Shawn) Rosekrans and Carla (Jerry) Green along with 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Addington Place in DeWitt for the wonderful care and compassion they gave our mother the last few years. Memorial contributions may be made to Addington Place, DeWitt, Michigan or to the Capital Area Humane Society in her memory. A celebration of Margaret's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, 2019