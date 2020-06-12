Margaret E. Clements
Portland - Margaret Ellen Clements, age 92, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1928, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Goodwin) Teachout. Margaret was a devoted, lifetime member of the Portland United Methodist Church. She loved life and having fun, this included cooking, playing cards, listening to music, and camping. Margaret's greatest joy in life was her family and friends; she cherished every moment she spent with them.

Preceding Margaret in death are her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard Clements; granddaughter, Danielle Carey; her parents; and brothers, Robert, David, and Richard Teachout. Surviving are her loving daughters, Kathleen (Greg) Greenhoe, Kristine (Lance) Dockter, Julie (Mark) Britten, and Linda (Mike) Fedewa; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, June (L.D.) Burger; and many nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers from everyone and would like to extend their most heartfelt thank-you. Private family traditional burial services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
