Margaret Helen Shultz
Three Rivers - Margaret Helen Shultz, age 68, of Three Rivers, MI passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Kalamazoo, MI. She was born on December 11, 1950 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Malcolm and Mary Helen (Benson) McNeil.
Margaret graduated from Monsignor John Gabriel's Catholic School, class of 1969 and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in 1973. On June 17, 1978 Margaret was united in marriage with the love of her life Richard Shultz for 42 wonderful years.
Margaret had a passion for volunteering. She helped found the DASC, Keystone Place, Emergency Care Network, and the St Joseph County Food Pantry. She helped start programs in our area such as Toys for Tots and holiday baskets. She spent her life dedicated to making her community a better place. Margaret was an avid stamper and made personalized cards for all her loved ones and also loved playing bridge.
She is preceded in her passing by her father: Malcolm McNeil and her sister: Kathryn Albro.
Left to cherish Margaret's loving memory is her loving husband: Richard Shultz; children: Sarah (Daniel) Hershberger, Owen Shultz, and Brian Shultz; mother: Mary Helen McNeil; brothers: Gregory (Nola) McNeil and Kevin (Jan) McNeil; grandchildren: Sydney, Gavin, and Emerson Hershberger; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved cat, Pickles.
Services will be held at Hohner Funeral Home with a public visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Smith officiating.
Memorials made in Margaret's memory may be directed to the Keystone Place. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 18, 2019