Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Margaret M. Abent


1926 - 2019
Margaret M. Abent Obituary
Margaret M. Abent

Lansing - Age 93, passed away December 3, 2019. She was born May 6, 1926, in Perry, Michigan, to Arnold and Genevieve Loomis, who preceded her in death. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Mary Cathedral.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Abent; granddaughter, Kelly Phillips; and sisters, Catherine Rawson and Theresa Kollek.

Surviving are: 4 children, Mary Jill (Gerald) Phillips, Rob (Sue) Abent, Lisa (Charlie) Ham, and Ross (Steven Border) Abent; 7 grandchildren, Erin (Eric) Cullum, Peri (Travis) VanLuyn, Jonathan Abent, Claire (Chad Casper) Abent, Ty (Joslin) Ham, Tom (Amy) Ham, and Jeff (Jeffrey Songco) Ham; brother, Arnold Loomis; sister, Linda (Don) Fulton; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
