1/1
Margaret Maurine Hillaker
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Maurine Hillaker

St. Johns - Age 94 of St. Johns, MI, formerly of Flint, died July 15, 2020. Private services have been held. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Margaret was born July 15, 1926 in Ann Arbor, the daughter of Elwin William and Hazel Virginia (Kenney) Esslinger. She received her Masters Degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Margaret married Ernest Neal Hillaker on November 19, 1942 in Flint and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2000. She was an elementary school teacher in Flint Public Schools retiring after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Michigan Education Association, and the National Education Association. Surviving are: two daughters, Sharyn (David) Borg of Appleton, WI and Anne (Richard) Piorunek of Dewitt, MI; special granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Piorunek and several other grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her children; Paul Hillaker, Ernest "Bobby" Hillaker and Lawrence Hillaker; siblings, Elwin Esslinger; Kathryn Salim. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jul. 17 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Miller Road Chapel
8138 Miller Road
Swartz Creek, MI 48473
(810) 635-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sharp Miller Road Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved