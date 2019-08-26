|
|
Margaret Mulholland
Potterville - Margaret Mulholland, 92, a kind, sweet mother and grandmother, died peacefully at her home in Potterville on Friday, August 23, 2019. Margaret was born March 13, 1927 in Lansing, the daughter of William and Rose (Jablonski) Harder. She attended Eastern High School in Lansing before gaining her work permit at the age of 14. She worked as a soda jerk to support the family, and later served as a nurse's aid until she married Duane Mulholland on December 8, 1962. Following the wedding, Margaret settled into family life, raising the children, maintaining the family home, and enjoying her pet dogs. Margaret survived cancer 5 times, all the while keeping her smile and kind demeanor with family, friends and visitors.
Margaret is survived by her three children; Gary Stump, Lori Rock and Amy (Glen Thompson) Mulholland; grandsons, Ryan and Cory Rock; brother, William (Donna) Harder; sister, Elizabeth Baynes; and her nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, Duane Mulholland; son, Dennis Stump; sister, Helen Beasley; and her brother-in-law, Stuart Baynes.
A graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Benton Township Cemetery with Pastor Charles Jenson officiating. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Eaton Area Humane Society or . Friends and family are asked to share memories of Margaret on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 26, 2019