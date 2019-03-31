|
|
Margaret Ruth Wilson
Lansing - Margaret Ruth Wilson (67) of Lansing, MI, born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, devoted daughter of George Norman Coon and Aileen Esther Coon and selfless loving mother to Brian Wilson, Elizabeth Johnson (Chris), and Patrick Wilson peacefully joined her parents in heaven the morning of Thursday, March 7th, 2019. She is also survived by siblings Bill (Kathy), Trish (Gerry), Mary and Julie (Terry). An honors graduate of Shrine High School (Royal Oak, MI) and Michigan State University she raised three children while working 34 years in the lab for McLaren Health Care. Retiring in 2016, she immediately made arrangements to accompany her daughter in Colorado to spend time with her two adorable grandchildren Hunter and Clair. After being diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma in the spring of 2018 she continued ceaselessly shining her light on those around her, full of gratitude and joyous living. Celebrations of her life will be held at 10 am on April 8th at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, CO and at 2 pm on June 15th at Lansing Brewing Company in Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019