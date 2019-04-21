Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shaarey Zedek Synagogue
East Lansing, MI
View Map
Margery Sue Shanker

East Lansing - Age 76, died peacefully on April 19, 2019, just as Passover began. She was surrounded by her loving husband Larry and her three sons - Todd(Debra (Ernst), Helen, Levi), Randall (Julia, Lila, Charlie),and Scott (Tamara (Lackner), Joshua, Zachary, Adam). Margie was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Helen (Seitner) Tanenbaum and her brother Edward.

Margie was born in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated from Sexton High School and then Michigan State University, with a major in Social Science. When she was 21, she and Larry married, a bond that lasted 54 years. Margie worked for several years as a social worker and volunteer at Beekman Center in Lansing. She then applied her impeccable fashion sense and stylistic flair as a buyer with Maurice Distinctive Apparel, owned by her father, the namesake of the iconic women's clothier shops formerly located in Lansing, East Lansing and Okemos. All the while, she and Larry raised their three sons. Margie volunteered with Junior League, Hadassah, and the Sparrow Hospital Guild. She cherished spending time with her family and friends - especially in the summers at their cottage in Cross Village and in the winters in Longboat Key, Florida. Margie loved riding her bike and long walks in her neighborhood and on the beach. She adored her eight beautiful grandchildren and treasured her time with them. She traveled the world with Larry and her friends throughout Eastern and Western Europe, the Caribbean, China, Russia, Israel, Switzerland and Mexico. Margie will be remembered for her vivacious and gregarious personality, wonderful sense of humor, fashion panache, and her deep love of family and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. at Shaarey Zedek Synagogue in East Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Margie's name to the , Michigan Great Lakes Chapter (https://www.alz.org/mglc) or Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
