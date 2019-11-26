Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Lansing - Age 93, our loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma died Nov. 25, 2019 and is finally free of this awful disease. Born Oct. 17, 1926 in Lansing, MI where she was raised. Maggie met the love of her life shortly after high school, and went on to raise 3 boys while working for the Health Dept. of MI. She was active in her church, enjoyed a social life, bowling and playing cards. Surviving are her 3 sons, James (Grace) Helmic, Craig (Nancy) Helmic, and Michael (Sherry) Helmic; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Maggie was preceded in death by Grant Carroll Helmic in 1995; her parents, William and Jennie (Ulberg) Vandermoere; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Visitation will be from 12: 00 - 1:30 P.M. Saturday with Memorial Services at 1:30 P.M. in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Contributions may be made to . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
