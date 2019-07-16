|
Marian Bischoff
Charlotte - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many in the Lansing area, passed into the arms of our Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Each day, Marian lived her faith as a kind and compassionate friend to all. Her memory will guide us and be with us always.
Marian was born in Grand Rapids, alongside twin sister Lorian, to parents Victor and Ethel Hauenstein. A lifelong Michigan resident, she graduated from Lansing Sexton High School and was employed for many years as an associate in local businesses. She married Carl ("Bud") Bischoff in 1953, who preceded her in death in 1990. She is survived by daughters Meredith (Stuart) Lindsay of Charlotte, and Deborah (Donald) Murray of Lansing, and grandchildren Shawn (Scott) Koster of Portland, Krista (Jody) Chosa of Seymour, Wisconsin, Scott Ramsey of Potterville, and Shelby (Scott) Butler of Charlotte. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Michael, Matthew, and Cecelia Koster, McKenna, Sydney and Mason Levanetz, Raquel Ramsey, and Adrianna and Cassandra Butler, along with many nieces, nephews and other loving family.
Marian's great faith in God was expressed, beyond her love for family and friends, through an abiding devotion to church, community, and her love of the natural world. Along with husband Carl, Marian was a member of Emanuel First Lutheran Church in Lansing for over six decades. Together they contributed much time and effort to Emanuel's success, including its building and renovation projects, community outreach, and in service to numerous church committees and groups. Marian and Bud enjoyed travel, camping, and extensive nature study. Marian was also an accomplished local artist, recognized for her floral arrangements that garnered numerous honors. Marian was a longtime member of the Garden Club of Greater Lansing and served as its president for several years.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1001 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, with Pastor Paul J. Lindloff and Pastor Joel Voss officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Lansing Food Bank or Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
We will always remember our wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and loving aunt as the spiritual leader of our family, and for the words she spoke at all our family gatherings: "O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good, and His mercy endures forever."
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 16, 2019