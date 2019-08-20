|
Marian Delores (Sherriff) Stoddard
- - Marian Delores (Sherriff) Stoddard formerly of Lansing Michigan was born October 27, 1918, the daughter of George M and Ethel Taylor Sherriff in Honor, Michigan. Marian was a 1937 graduate of Honor High School and attended the Lewis-Chapin School of Business in Traverse City where she met Ashman Stoddard who became her husband on November 30, 1940. Ashman delighted in serenading her with love songs; they were married for 70 happy years.
Her goal throughout her life was to learn something new every day. She attended the University of Michigan and Lansing Community College and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University in 1978 at the age of 59. She retired from the Federal Government having been with the Veterans Administration in Grand Rapids and the U.S. Air Force and the Social Security Administration in Lansing, Michigan.
She believed in self improvement and civic improvement and did voluntary work for the Lansing Art Gallery, Sparrow Hospital, the Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney, and the Kalamazoo Air Zoo. She was voluntary fund collector for various charitable organizations including March of Dimes, Juvenile Diabetes, and . She was very industrious and from the age of 8 picked cherries to earn money to buy her clothes.
She was devoted to her family with which she had a close relationship and had frequent reunions. Marian and her husband Ashman enjoyed foreign and domestic travel, camping, attending Elderhostel programs and various civic and educational activities. She was proceeded in death by her husband Ashman, her parents and sisters Helen, Gladys, and Betty. She is survived by her devoted nephew Scott Stoddard; her sister Georgia (Sherriff) Waterson and family; her loving son Dr. Alan and daughter in law Ruth Stoddard of Portage; four doting granddaughters Aleta (Rob), Carin (Kirt), Lara and Patty (Jim); and 11 great grandchildren Malarie, Brenden, Miranda, Sara, Maxwell, Ryan, John, Tyler, Julia, Brighton and Lily Joy.
She will be remembered for her loving heart, radiant smile, and her enduring ability to find joy in every situation. Services will be held in Traverse City at Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens 3575 Veterans Drive on Monday August 26 at 10:00am. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Jonkhoff.
