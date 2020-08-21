Marian Elaine (Voisin) Frye SawyerLansing - In Marian's words, "Our mom decided to write her own obituary. So this is the story of her life. Some may be surprised when they read this."I, Marian Elaine Sawyer, was born May 8, 1928, and departed this earth August 12, 2020. My parents were Willard and Helen Voisin. I had one sibling, a brother, Russell W. Voisin, who died June 4, 2015.I lived my entire life in Lansing except for a brief time in North Carolina and 5 ½ years in East Lansing.I graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1946 and went to work for the Board of Education.In 1947 I met a young man by the name of Francis E. Frye. We were married on August 28, 1948. He was an ex-Marine in the reserves and consequently was called back into active duty. He was then stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. I also lived there with him. I lost my beloved Francis, June 21, 1951, in a tragic accident when a live mortar missile was fired accidently at the wrong time. Francis was only 25.In March 1952, I was blessed with my beautiful "miracle" baby girl. I named her Gail Frances.In 1954, I met my second love, an ex-Navy man by the name of Alan E. Sawyer. We were married on July 16, 1955. Alan adopted my precious Gail and she became his first daughter.As uncanny as it is, I must point out the similarities between my two loves. Both were blonde and blue eyed. Both were only 17 when they enlisted in the service and both served our country in World War II. Both were in the reserves and were called back to active duty.Francis was studying to be an engineer at Michigan State University. Alan graduated as an engineer from Michigan State University.Alan and I were blessed with four more children: sons Gary, Gregg (Sandra), and Glenn, and another daughter, Geannine. All five children survive me.I am also survived by ten grandchildren: Matthew, Robert (U.S. Navy) (Allison), Jennifer, Haley, Tyler, Gabriel (former U.S. Army) (Lisa), Jeremy (U.S. Air Force), Brandon (Krista), Dylan, and Ethan; and five great-grandchildren: Robert Jr., Dale, Isabella, Jackson, and Levi.Also survived by two nieces, Darcel and Debra, and one nephew, Mark.After Alan retired from GMC, we traveled extensively throughout Europe and went on many cruises with our dear friends Marva and Ed. We spent many wonderful years with our family at our place on Houghton Lake.I lost Alan, my second love, on February 16, 2016, after 60 ½ years. What a blessing to be able to spend that much time together. I am now at peace and reunited with my two loves.My only regret in leaving is that a family dispute has never been resolved.I want to thank the current and previous staff at The Willows at East Lansing: Danielle, Tammy, Jamie, Jordan, Lacey, Jean, Cindy, Kari, Lanette, and many others. Also a thank you to my "card playing buddies," Lynn and Betty for helping me survive the last years of my life, and to Sue, my friend and dining room table mate, for always providing lively conversation.To my granddaughter, Jennifer, thank you for all the cards and gifts you sent to cheer me up.Also, thank you to my son, Glenn, for always being there. You are a great son.Last, but not least, I want to thank my amazing daughter, Gail, for helping me, for always being by my side and taking care of me. No one could ask for a better daughter.In closing, I am repeating what Alan's obituary said: "Give your loved ones a hug today and tell them you love them."As per my wishes, private services have been held.Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.