Marian Johnson
Charlotte - Marian Ruth Johnson, 85 of Charlotte, a woman who lived a life of service to her community, died February 6, 2020. Born on February 2, 1935 to Larry and Ruth (Shelton) Wood, Marian went on to earn her Associates Degree and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Johnson, on July 23, 1955. Marian never sat still for long, she enjoyed many activities with her children, grandchildren, and in her community over the years. Musically gifted, Marian enjoyed her time as director of the youth choir at her church, and many years as director of the Charlotte General Federation of Women's Club (GFWC) choir. Marian was also a past-president of the GFWC, delivered many meals over the years for Mobile Meals and served as a treasurer for the organization, and she was Manager of the Gift Basket at Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital. Marian was also an avid walker and could be seen walking all over the city of Charlotte.
In addition to serving her community, Marian loved taking care of her family in many ways, including: sewing, baking, cooking amazing holiday meals, and making her famous pastel wafer cookies. Marian and her husband enjoyed trips around the country, playing cards with friends, trips in their motor home to State Parks, skiing in Northern Michigan, and time she could soak up the warm rays of the sun at Gun Lake. Her last words to her family were telling them all how proud she was of them.
Marian is survived by four children, Steve (Jo) Johnson, Sue (Bob) Laurie, Kenneth (Susan) Johnson, Carolyn (Larry) Casler; grandchildren, Kristin (Trent) Miller, Allison Laurie (Josh Friendland-Little), Sarah Johnson, Wes (Chelsea) Johnson, Scott (Hannah) Johnson, Mandy Johnson, Nichole (Alex) Young; great-grandchildren, Graham Casler, Steven Johnson, and Jackson Young; sister, Ellie (Peter) Scibetta; brother, Chuck (Bernell) Wood; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert W. Johnson in 2011; grandson, Matthew Casler; and brother, Rod Wood.
Friends are encouraged to support Marian's family at visitation and memorial services. Memorial services are Saturday, February 22, 2020, 3:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte with her nephew, Larry Wood, as the celebrant. Visitation is Friday, February 21, 2020, 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sparrow Eaton Hospital Auxiliary or GFWC Charlotte. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Marian on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020