Marian Tirrell
Charlotte - Marian Ann Tirrell, age 88, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hope Landing in Charlotte. She was born October 17, 1930, in Bellevue, the daughter of Fritz and Atha (Eldred) Gasser. Marian graduated from Bellevue High School in 1948. On September 10, 1950, she married the love of her life, Jack E. Tirrell. Marian was an active lady that always saw to the needs of others. She was a devoted member of the Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church and Lyon Lake United Methodist Church. Marian was also involved in many agricultural groups throughout her life. They included: MMPA Milk Booth at the Eaton County Fair, President of the Michigan Extension Homemakers Association, Maurer 4-H Club Leader, Michigan 4-H Foundation Board, Thursday evening Farmers Group at Wendy's, and the I Go You Go Club. She also volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. Both Marian and Jack enjoyed traveling. They especially loved their time spent camping at Tri-Lakes Campground in Marshall and Orange Beach, Alabama.
Marian is survived by her children: Keith (Janis) Tirrell, Colleen Sloan; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Diane (Harold) Messenger; and brother, Gary (Nancy) Gasser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 2012; sons: Allen Tirrell, Duane Tirrell; son-in-law, David Sloan; and sister, Joyce Beiser.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church with Pastors Gary Wales and John Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 P.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Those desiring may make contributions in Marian's memory to the Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church, 210 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813, Lyon Lake United Methodist Church, 8491 17 Mile Rd., Marshall, MI 49068, Michigan 4-H Foundation, 446 W. Circle Dr., Suite 160, East Lansing, MI 48824.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 6, 2019