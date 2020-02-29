|
|
Marianne Davis
Dunedin Florida, East Lansing - Marianne passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Tampa Florida on July 9, 1926 to Benjamin and Naomi Renick. Marianne grew up in Columbus Ohio and was a graduate of North High School, Ohio State University and Harvard-Radcliffe Program in Business Administration. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduating from Ohio State, Marianne worked on the SS North American. A Great Lakes cruise ship with a homeport in Chicago Il. that would travel to popular ports like Harbor Springs, Mackinaw Island, Detroit, Cleveland and Buffalo NY.. Marianne would work summers on the cruise ship to pay her own way through Grad School.
After Grad School she married James R. Davis and moved to LaCross WI. where their 3 children were born. After relocating to Okemos MI. in 1971, Marianne became very active in supporting special education programs. She also worked for the State of Michigan Family Planning and was committed to the advancement of woman's rights. She then became a realtor for the Hacker Agency of Lansing. There she quickly became a member of the Million Dollar Club- no easy feat during the recession of 1978-80.
In her retirement years she moved to Dunedin Florida where her mother and sister and sisters family resided. There she was very active in The Unitarian Universalist Church, Ladies Investment Club, and camping with the Loners on Wheels.
She was predeceased by her Father, Mother, Sister Marjorie, and former husband James R. Davis.
She is survived by her children-Brenda Davis of Lansing, Roger Davis of Lansing, and Mark (Rebecca) of Haslett. Grandchildren Sarah (Jeremy), Aaron, and Emily (Sam). Great grandchildren Zachary and Olivia.
We especially would like to thank the team at Burcham Hills East Lansing and Hospice of Mclaren for the wonderful care and love they have shown Marianne through the years. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020