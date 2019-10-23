|
|
Marie A. Lyons
Mason - Marie Antoinette Lyons passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly home on October 19, 2019 at Faith Hospice-Trillium Woods in Byron Center, Michigan. Marie lived a life of love and service and will be remembered for her heartfelt devotion to her faith, family, friends, and community. Born in Mason, Michigan, on October 3, 1933, she lived in the house where she was born until weeks before her death. Over many years, she worked as an elementary school teacher, while also lovingly caring for her brother Harold (Bud) Lyons, and gave selflessly of her time to church, various ministries, and community organizations.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister Mary A. Lyons; mother Ivy R. Lyons; father Harold H. Lyons; brother, Robert A. Lyons; brother, Harold (Bud) H. Lyons; brother, Charles F. Lyons; sister-in-law Marilyn A. Lyons and niece A. Renee Lyons. She is survived by her brother, Norman L. Lyons; sister-in-law Julie K. Lyons; sister-in-law Myrdice (Martie) A. Lyons; three nieces, four nephews, one grandniece, seven grandnephews and two great-grandnephews.
There will be a service for Marie at Mason Community Church, 1000 E. Columbia Street, Mason, Michigan 48854, on Saturday, October 26, at 12:00 P.M. An evening visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Memorials in honor of Marie can be given to Mason Community Church or the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home Mason Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019