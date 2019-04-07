|
Marie Ann Milmine
Lansing - Marie Ann Milmine, 84, of Lansing died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan with her family by her side. She was born to Alex and Aune (Granfors) Tuisku on July 25, 1934, in Kaleva, Michigan.
Following her graduation from Kaleva High School, she moved to the Detroit area where she met the love of her life, David F. Milmine. They were married on September 22, 1956, and made Lansing their home for over 40 years. Marie devoted her life to nurturing her children. She also provided a loving environment for children during the day by managing a home daycare. She loved the beauty of nature, whether on her family's farm or traveling across the U.S. with her husband during their retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling to the casino. Marie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother with a beautiful laugh. She will be deeply missed and will live on in the memories of those who knew her.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Erland Tuisku. She is survived by her husband and their children, Diane (Rick) Peiffer, Denise Pawloski, and Doug (Karen) Milmine, and grandchildren Emily, Katie, Malina, and Benjamin.
A luncheon to celebrate Marie's life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 to 4 PM at the Delta Township Enrichment Center's Activity Room (4538 Elizabeth Rd. Lansing, MI 48917).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019