Lansing - Marie Anne Hansen, born January 23, 1947, left this world to fly free from the tethers of her recent and staggering illnesses. Marie made the world and each of us so much better by being our friend, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, colleague, and mentor. For those who knew her and loved her, the light has dimmed. Marie was truly and clearly GOOD. She was kind, generous, principled, loving, devoted, and wise. In this world today, the loss of her spirit and clarity is crushing.



Marie was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan to Alger and Edith Hansen. She leaves behind her wife, Priscilla Feigenbaum, her children with Nancy Lange and Robert Lange, Sarah (Paul) Lanzetta, and Jesse (Ashley Berg) Lange, her grandchildren Ava Lanzetta, Weston Lanzetta, Titan Lange and Ember J Lange, her brother Jerry (Shirley) Hansen, nephew, Brett (Alanna) Hansen, great niece Annelise Hansen, along with Priscilla's loving extended family and so many friends. Her family was large, diverse and non-traditional. It was shaped from love, rather than legal definitions.



She received her bachelor's degree in human ecology from Michigan State University in 1969 and her masters in College Student Personnel in 1972 from Colorado State University. Her career in student affairs began as a Resident Assistant at Michigan State, and continued with positions as Residence Hall Director at Colorado State, the University of Nebraska, and Michigan State University. Her final position at Michigan State was as Director of Judicial Affairs (1980 to 2000). After retiring from MSU she took a position at Prevention Network, advocating primarily for alcohol abuse prevention. She lectured and trained advocates state-wide and later developed another advocacy program for alcohol regulation reformation called MAP (Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety) with her "partner in crime" Mike Tobias . She was a national leader in the field.



Marie was also noted for her advocacy work in students' rights and responsibilities, and gender, LBGTQ, and racial equity. She served on the board of the Lesbian Alliance and gave her heart and soul to the lesbian community. She coordinated the annual Women and the Arts Festival in East Lansing for over twenty years, coordinated the Breast Cancer Support Group at MSU, and gave generously and tirelessly to make the world a better place. She gave her time, her energy, her resources, her expertise and her heart to these causes.



She loved hot dogs and diet coke, car rides with her honey, watching her grandchildren grow, traveling, playing bridge, going to coffee with her friends, reading, and her monthly card games. She especially loved her cats Toonces and Catty, sharing her life with Priscilla, and sparking joy in others. She will be so greatly missed.



Because Marie's passions were social justice, women's issues, and reading, donations may be made in her name online or by mail to:



The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 or



Reading is Fundamental (RIF), 750 First St. NE, Ste. 920. Washington, DC 20002 Attn: Development Department









