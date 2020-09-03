1/
Marie Bell
Marie Bell

Marie (Sweetie Pie/Sweet) Bell of Lansing, MI passed away on September 02, 2020 at the age of 83. Sweet Pie was born May 15, 1937 in Birmingham, AL. She confessed her belief in God at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Recited the Repentance Prayer on August 21, 2020. She was a homemaker who loved her family.

Preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Beatrice Lowe, children's father Wyllyam Bell II, son William Bell III, daughter Patricia Cook, brother Willie James Lowe and sister Pauline Judkins.

Survived by son's Rodney Bell, Jesse Bell, Bruce Bell, daughter's Velinsa Johnson, Gabrielle Ghoston. Brother's Melvin Lowe, Herbert Lowe III, sister's Jo-Ann Scott, Jean Talley, Linda Gulley, 11 Grandchildren, 4 Greatgrandchildren, 1 Greatgrandchild on the way and a host of extended family.

Due to COVID there will be no Visitation held. Grave side funeral services will be Thursday September 10, 2020 at 12:00 Evergreen Cemetery.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
