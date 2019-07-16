|
Marie C. Gyles
Holt - Passed away July 14, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Pittsburg, PA on April 15, 1923 to Samuel and Georgiania (Stoughton) Ackerman. Marie was a Special Education Consultant for Ingham Intermediate School District and retired in 1983. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Charlotte and a life member of the Order of Eastern Star in Mason.
Marie is survived by her husband of 78 years, Leonard; daughters, Marilyn Stenberg of Pleasant Lake and Marlene (Michael) Osborn of Okemos; sons, Leon (Renee) Gyles of NC and Lamont (Linda) Gyles of Mason; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Josephine "Betty" Bradbury and son-in-law, Jack Stenberg.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 pm on July 23, 2019 at Great Lakes Christian Homes, 2050 S. Washington Rd., Holt, MI 48842 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice, 100 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Jackson, MI 49201. Arrangements were entrusted to Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, Eaton Rapids. Online condolences may be placed at www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from July 16 to July 21, 2019