Marie Catherine Weber
Fowler - Marie Catherine Weber, age 93, of Fowler, Michigan, was welcomed home by the Lord on April 4, 2020. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. Mom was born in Fowler on March 18, 1927, the daughter of Andrew and Leona (Arens) Thelen. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler and the Christian Mothers. She married dad, Urban L. Weber on March 18, 1945 and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2009; after 64 years of marriage.
Mom had a very strong devotion to prayer and her Catholic faith. She lived life with joy, selfless purpose and immense positive outlook. She loved children, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom was a great cook and homemaker. Raising eight children on a small family dairy farm in the 1940's, 50's, 60's, and 70's required an immense amount of daily work and perseverance, yet she managed it with love and grace. She worked hard her entire life and did so with joy, an inspiration to all of us. Suffering from severe arthritis in her later years, she never complained and would always say, "one day at a time". Her home was one of laughter and love!
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Kenneth, one sister Leonore Bengal, brothers: Daniel, Theodore, and Herbert Thelen. Surviving are her daughters: Carol and Thomas Huhn, Elaine Weber, and Janet McKeown; sons: Luke and Mary Jo Weber, Gary Weber, Stan and Julie Weber, Keith and Gail Weber; 24 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren; one brother Alphonse and Marie Thelen, in-laws: Helen Thelen, and Virginia Thelen; and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends its sincere gratitude to Kristine Falor for the special care and assistance she provided mom during the past few years.
Due to the current pandemic, a Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fowler, Michigan, with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Her life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust Fund or to the . Online condolences can be sent at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020