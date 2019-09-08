|
|
Marie Elaine Newton
Portland, OR - November 13, 1944 - September 1, 2019
On September 1, 2019 Marie Elaine Newton, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 74 in Portland, Oregon. Marie was born in Toledo, Ohio. In 1964, Marie married her husband Barnabas (Joel) Newton. After living in Ohio for a short time, they spent much of their married life in East Lansing, Michigan. Together, they raised a son, Joseph and a daughter, Lisa. Marie was a homemaker and an active volunteer in the local hospital auxiliary and in her children's school. She obtained a counseling degree and guided many people through her volunteer work. When their children became adults, Marie and Barnabas moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they resided for 15 years. Recently, the couple moved to Portland, Oregon to be closer to their daughter and her family. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Marie was a devoted cat lover and an avid sports fan, following Michigan State University. "Go Green" was one of her favorite chants.
Marie was preceded in death by her son, Joseph. She is survived by her husband Barnabas, her daughter, Lisa Klucevek and Lisa's husband Doug, as well as her granddaughters, Geneva and Bella Klucevek. In addition, Marie is survived by her three brothers Michael, Francis and Daniel Jablonsky.
The family will celebrate a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cat Adoption Team located in Sherwood, Oregon.
https://catadoptionteam.ejoinme.org/donate
Marie was passionate about cats and through adoption, rescued many fur babies. Her smile and quick wit will be missed, but never forgotten.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019