Marie Hengesbach
1937 - 2020
Marie Hengesbach

Grand Ledge - Marie R. Hengesbach of Grand Ledge went to be with our Lord on June 26, 2020 with her family by her side. Marie is finally at peace and is reunited with her husband and other family members. She was born May 28, 1937 in Fowler, Michigan to the late Leo and Martha (Hufnagel) Esch. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Michael Parish, made and designed beautiful wedding cakes and paintings. All those who knew Marie are going to miss her smile. She is survived by her children, Linda (Jeff) Haueter, Gladys (Mark) Haueter, David, Thomas (Penny) and Michael (Diana); 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Julius and Paul Esch; brother-in-law, Bernard (Bernice) Hengesbach; lifelong friend, Janet Mann, along with numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Al" in 2014; sister, Julianna Motz; brothers, Joseph and Louis Esch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Please come prepared, masks are required for the service. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Tuesday at the church from 10-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be given to St. Michael Catholic Church or the Grand Ledge Food Bank. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grand Ledge Independent & Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
29
Rosary
07:30 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

