Marie-Louise GermainLansing - Marie-Louise Germain passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Koekelare, Belgium on January 31, 1931 to the late Aloise and Martha (Vanhooren) Maeckelbergh. Marie-Louise loved traveling and participating in church activities. She was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church since moving to America with her husband, Bill, in 1951 and was a member of the St. Bernadette Circle. She retired from Lansing Public Schools after working in food service at Otto Middle School, where she made many lasting friendships. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, William Germain; son, Patrick Germain; and son-in-law, David Churchill. Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Vickie Churchill and Monique (Robert) Smith; her grandchildren, Shelby (Robert) Arnold, Alexa Smith, Neele Churchill, and Michael Churchill; sisters, Jeanne and Noela, and many special in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her son, Rick (Carrie) Germain; her grandchildren, Aaron (Megan) Germain, Amanda (Joshua) Shaw, Amelia Germain, and Austin (Emily) Germain; and 5 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Fain as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Willows at East Lansing or Heartland Hospice.