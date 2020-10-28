1/1
Marie-Louise Germain
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie-Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie-Louise Germain

Lansing - Marie-Louise Germain passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Koekelare, Belgium on January 31, 1931 to the late Aloise and Martha (Vanhooren) Maeckelbergh. Marie-Louise loved traveling and participating in church activities. She was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church since moving to America with her husband, Bill, in 1951 and was a member of the St. Bernadette Circle. She retired from Lansing Public Schools after working in food service at Otto Middle School, where she made many lasting friendships. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, William Germain; son, Patrick Germain; and son-in-law, David Churchill. Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Vickie Churchill and Monique (Robert) Smith; her grandchildren, Shelby (Robert) Arnold, Alexa Smith, Neele Churchill, and Michael Churchill; sisters, Jeanne and Noela, and many special in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her son, Rick (Carrie) Germain; her grandchildren, Aaron (Megan) Germain, Amanda (Joshua) Shaw, Amelia Germain, and Austin (Emily) Germain; and 5 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Fain as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Willows at East Lansing or Heartland Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel Delta Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved