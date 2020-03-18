Resources
Marilyn A. Carpenter

Marilyn A. Carpenter Obituary
Marilyn A. Carpenter

Powell, OH - Marilyn A. Carpenter. (Wilkinson) October 27, 1930 - March 10, 2020. Marilyn was born on Lansing, the daughter of D. J. and Thelma Wilkinson. She attended Lansing schools and was a graduate of Sexton High School and Michigan State University. A loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, she had a very full life. Marilyn enjoyed flowers and gardening. crosswords was a master bridge player and bowler. Spending time at the summer cottage in northern Michigan was always a huge part of her life.

Marilyn married Robert Carpenter in 1952, who predeceased her in 2018. Surviving are three children, Robert Carpenter, Jr., Lynda Ohs (Greg), and Bill Carpenter {Amie Ziner), six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are two sisters, Margaret Krokker of Lansing and Judy Cunningham (Jim) of East Lansing, many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
