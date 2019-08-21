|
Marilyn C. Megarah
St. Johns formerly of Lansing - Marilyn C. Megarah died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born July 31, 1935 in Beaverville, IL, the daughter of Sylvanus and Cizerie (Marquis) Cote. Marilyn attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing and worked as a switchboard operator for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and for University Oldsmobile. Marilyn married Richard Megarah and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was also predeceased by five brothers, Lawrence, Leonard, Robert, James and Meryl Cote, and five sisters, Constance Peters, Elaine Hunt, Patricia Witt, Carol Mueller and Margaret Forsthoefel. Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia (Clare) Ruff, Cheryl (Tom) Johnston and Brenda Sherman; six grandchildren, Amanda (Daniel) Fess, Nicole (Tim) Harmon, Zachary (Karen) Johnston, Zane Johnston, Zeke Johnston and Kasey (Jeff) Stewart; five great grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Reese, Zander and Zaidey; two brothers, Sylvanus (Geraldine) Cote Jr. and Joel Cote. A memorial service for Marilyn will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 21, 2019