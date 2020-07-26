1/
Marilyn DeVoss
1945 - 2020
Marilyn DeVoss

Grand Ledge - Marilyn Jean (Arens) DeVoss passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 22, 2020. Marilyn was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 10, 1945. She graduated from Lee High School in Wyoming, MI where she then attended Grand Rapids Junior College and Lansing Community College. She married her husband and best friend, Gerald (Jerry), on October 11, 1968 who was with her when she passed. She retired as a Regional Manager for AT&T and Michigan Bell.

Marilyn loved traveling eastern United States and visiting places of historical interest. She also loved buying jewelry and watching Judge Judy!

Marilyn is survived by her husband; her brother, Roger (Tamara) Arens; her nephew, Scott (Lisa) Arens; her niece, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Fisher; their children: Joah Arens, Nicholas, and Matthew Fisher.

Pursuant to her wishes, her body has been cremated, and per her wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Association.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the fine staff of the ICU unit at McLaren Hospital, especially a nurse by the name of Lena, for their excellent care of Marilyn. In her memory, do an anonymous act of kindness to another. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Marilyn shared my love for dogs. Any canine would be in their forever home with Jerry & Marilyn. Marilyn always took home a doggy bag when she left a restaurant. A very grateful puppy waited at the door.
I will miss sharing time and conversations with her. She was an excellent listener. When we shopped together I appreciated her opinion. She valued very nice things, and she chose well. She was a positive person in my life, and I am lucky to have had her for my friend.
Susan Fitzgerald
Neighbor
