Marilyn shared my love for dogs. Any canine would be in their forever home with Jerry & Marilyn. Marilyn always took home a doggy bag when she left a restaurant. A very grateful puppy waited at the door.

I will miss sharing time and conversations with her. She was an excellent listener. When we shopped together I appreciated her opinion. She valued very nice things, and she chose well. She was a positive person in my life, and I am lucky to have had her for my friend.

Susan Fitzgerald

Neighbor