Marilyn J. McDonald
Holt - Marilyn J. McDonald, 87, of Holt, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Marilyn was born on September 28, 1931 in Wisconsin. She was a loving wife and mother and a devout Lutheran all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56-1/2 years, Gerald R. McDonald, son-in-law David Carmody, and ten siblings. She is survived by her children, Dennis (WhaSoon) McDonald, Colleen Carmody (Gary Cole), Kenneth (Linda) McDonald, and Joy (Bob) Shewchuck, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two brothers, a sister, and many nieces and nephews. A grave side service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019