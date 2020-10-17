1/1
Marilyn J. Schultz
1928 - 2020
Marilyn J. Schultz

DeWitt - Age 92, our loving mom and grandma was peacefully called home to her Lord on October 16, 2020. Born February 13, 1928 in Chicago, Il. Marilyn loved gardening, sewing, cross stitching, knitting, working puzzle books, and most of all enjoyed eating chocolate and the company of her cats. She was a very active member of the St. Therese Parish since 1956, and sang for 25 years in the Choir. She volunteered for 13 years with the American Red Cross. Surviving are her; 5 children, Stephen (Leslie) Schultz, Mary (Bill) Hill, Thomas (Marilyn) Schultz, Peter (Debora) Schultz, and Martha (Craig) Smith; 9 grandchildren, Christine (Jacob) Sommer, Melissa (Eric) Rothert, Joel Hill, Matthew (Anita) Schultz, Abegayle Hill, Vincent Parker, Alexander Thompson, Kathleen Thompson, and Anderson Thompson; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Stephen (Karen) Janus. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Martin F. Schultz, Jr. and her parents, Florence & Stephen Janus; and sister, Barbara Locke. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil Service in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. (Masks and social distancing required) Viewing will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairview A.F.C. in memory of Marilyn. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
OCT
21
Vigil
07:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
OCT
22
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
