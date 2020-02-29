|
Marilyn J. Shiels
Lansing - Age 78, Passed away unexpectedly on Feb 28. She is proceeded in death by her husband Patrick, of 53 years. Marilyn retired from Michigan State University in 2000. She was an avid MSU fan and loved watching Spartan basketball. She enjoyed spending time at the lake cottage with her family and baking during the holidays. She is survived by her sons Timothy, Terrence (Tracy) and Theodore (Renee), Her grandchildren Brian, Patrick, Justin, Laci, Dillan, Terrence J, Megan, Tyler, Mariah, Billy, Amber, Hazen, Zayden, her 16 great grandchildren, and her siblings Maxine, Naomi, Rodger (Martha). She is proceeded in death by her parents, Elmer and Easter Slack, and her great granddaughter Athena Ramey.
Memorial service will be held on March 2nd, 2020 at 1pm. At the 40et8 voiture 946 2949 S. Waverly Hwy Lansing, MI 48911 with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020