|
|
Marilyn J. Walsh
Lansing - Born April 26, 1931, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lorraine (Phillips) Copeland, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 88. A long-time member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, she moved to Delta Township and was a 32 year member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Lansing Sexton High School. She was a member of the Lansing Photography Club and took great pride in her photos of flowers. She was especially fond of running and staying fit. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed FaceTime with her great grandchildren who live in California. She was a confidant to many, generous with her encouragement, and always offered a listening ear. She was well loved and made friends wherever she went.
She is preceded in death by husband Jerry of 54 years and her daughter Karen Walsh. Surviving are her 5 children: Kim Marino, Roxanne (Jerry) Schielke, Kyle (Bryan) Kruger, Kathy (Stan) Streit, and Craig Walsh, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30AM. Private family inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church in her memory. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019