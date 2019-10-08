|
Marilyn Joan Miller
Ovid - Marilyn Joan Miller, age 80, of Ovid, MI, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Judy Hazle officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born in Owosso, MI on November 1, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Harriet (Vautherot) Ordway. She graduated from high school in Alba, MI. Marilyn married Jack Vernon Miller on January 17, 1959, in Ovid, MI. Jack passed away in February of 2013.
Marilyn worked at Old Kent/Fifth Third bank in Ovid and St. Johns for many years. She enjoyed bowling on a league with her friends, watching Michigan State basketball games, and morning trips to the Ovid Cafe for coffee with friends. In her later years she enjoyed traveling on bus trips with friends and trips to the casino with her sisters. Marilyn knitted many blankets for her family and friends. She loved taking care of her family and enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren. Marilyn was a member of the Red Hats Society and the Shepardsville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughter Sue and Don Strait of DeWitt, MI, sons Donald Miller of Ovid, MI; Jack Jr. and Moji Miller of DeWitt, MI; grandchildren Steven and Jessica Miller of Ovid, MI; Matthew Strait of Royal Oak, MI; McKayla Miller of Wyoming, MI; Kathleen Miller of Ovid, MI; Evan Miller of DeWitt, MI; Cameron Miller of DeWitt, MI; great grandchildren Renin Cole, Rebecca Miller, and Ryder Miller; siblings Roland Ordway of Alba, MI; Pat Milligan of Alba, MI; Sharon and Jerry Huffman of Elmira, MI; Barry and Kathy Ordway of Georgia; and special aunt Marion Louch of Corunna, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Donald "Bob" Ordway and Jerry "Butch" Ordway.
Memorials may be made to Shepardsville United Methodist Church or . Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 8, 2019