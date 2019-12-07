|
Marilyn Kay Hanes
Age 82 of East Lansing, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.
A graveside service will be held 11am Saturday December 14, 2019 at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Lansing.
She was born August 22, 1937 in Lansing, to Henry and Blanche Ballard.
She married Robert Hanes in March 1961 in Angola, Indiana; he predeceased her on February 24, 2019.
Marilyn worked as a Nurse Aide at Sparrow for three years before getting married and raising her family. She loved spending time with her husband, racing and gardening. She also was an avid rock collector and loved to travel.
Marilyn is survived by her children David Hanes and Susan (Mark) Schumacher; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister Jeannie Ballard; brother-in-law Bill (Irene) Hanes; and loving cat, RUSTY. Very special friends Brian (Kristi) Taphouse and Troy Sheffer.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her parents and her brother Lloyd Ballard.
"Her big heart and sweet kindness will be missed by everyone."
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family and online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019