Marilyn Lorraine



DeWitt - Marilyn Joyce Lorraine passed very peacefully, surrounded by people who loved her, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born July 10, 1936 in Lansing, the daughter of Albert and Isabell (Schmidt) Semrau. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carl Raymond Lorraine; two sons, Charles and Eric Lorraine; sister, Alberta (Semrau) Klinger. Surviving are her nephew, John (Pat) Lorraine; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Lorraine; Goddaughter and cousin, Jackalyn Ames Humphrey and her daughters, Jessica (William) Christy, Theresa (Dominik) Lampman; grandchildren, Penelope Lampman, Declan Lampman, Daniel Christy, Demitrius Lampman, Sloane Christy; special friends, Mike and Carol Ashley, Marc and Dori Durbin, and Stephanie Hiatt; her beloved cat, Carly. Marilyn lived on Catherine St. in Lansing, before moving to DeWitt where she lived for most of her married life. She worked at the Dental Art Lab in East Lansing, retiring after over 20 years. She was a foster parent to several children. She loved bowling, the Great Lakes, Soo Locks, and lighthouses. She loved animals and was a passionate advocate for animal rights. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Contact 248-808-4071 for information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Capitol Area Humane Society or Leader Dogs for the Blind. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary